Rajkummar Rao reacts to competing with Akshay Kumar as Stree 2 crushes Khel Khel Mein at box office: ‘I can't believe…’

Rajkummar Rao opens up on competing with Akshay Kumar as Stree 2 crushes Khel Khel Mein at the box office.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:22 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Rajkummar Rao reacts to competing with Akshay Kumar as Stree 2 crushes Khel Khel Mein at box office: ‘I can't believe…’
Rajkummar Rao on competing with Akshay Kumar
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and still emerged as a blockbuster, while Akshay’s film tanked at the box office. Amid this, Rajkummar Rao has reacted to competing with Akshay. 

During the trailer launch of romantic drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao opened up on asked if he saw himself competing with actor Akshay Kumar. Explaining why he doesn't see it that way, the actor said, "I have learned a lot from Akshay sir. I grew up watching stars like him. He is our superstar, and you don't compete with your superstar, you love them. I am his fan."

He further added, “I've learned so much by watching people like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay sir. They'll always be my superstars, and I'll always look up to them.” 

He further called competing with Akshay Kumar unimaginable’ and said, “I'm so middle-class that even today, if I get a call from Akshay Kumar, I stand up in excitement and tell everyone, 'Look, Akshay sir is calling!' I can't believe I'm working in the same industry as the people I've admired all my life. Competing with them is unimaginable.” 

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Triptii Dimri, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and Mubeen Saudagar and others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. The film is scheduled to clash with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s Jigra.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao also has Pulkit’s directorial Maalik in the pipeline. He could be seen in a gangster avatar in the first look poster that he shared on his birthday. He gave an intense look. The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

