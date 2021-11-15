Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding invitation surfaces online - Check out here

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao are getting married in Chandigarh. On Saturday, the couple held a private white-theme engagement, which will be followed by the wedding on Monday. Their wedding invitation has reportedly surfaced online, confirming the date and location of their nuptials.

The wedding invitation was shared on Twitter by a fan page. The card is indigo in colour and appears to be from the bride's family. It is printed with chandeliers, lotuses, and a monolith that is comparable to the venue hotel.

It read, ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh'

On Saturday, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got engaged at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh, and the proposal video quickly went viral. Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa, but she swiftly sat back and asked him if he would marry her and put a ring on his finger instead. Rajkummar ended his proposal and had her wear the ring only then. Following that, the two danced to a love song. Their sneakers, which they wore with their respective outfits of kurta-churidar and gown, drew a lot of attention from the audience.

The venue, according to The Oberoi’s website, is located in the Siswan Forest Range, at the foothills of the Himalayas, and spans 8,000 acres. Private pools, Ayurvedic and health programmes, seasonal cuisine, and activities in the resort's surrounding forest are among the facilities available.