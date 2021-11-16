Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding reception: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar shares FIRST PHOTO with newlyweds

First photo from the wedding reception of celebrity couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is out. The image, shared by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his Instagram account, shows the happy couple smiling ear-to-ear-for the click on their special day.

While sharing the photo, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote in Hindi, "#चंडीगढ़ में बॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता राजकुमार राव और पत्रलेखा के विवाह समारोह में शामिल होकर वर-वधू को आशीर्वाद और सफल वैवाहिक जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दीं।" The caption roughly translates to, "Attended the wedding festivities of famous Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. Blessed the bride and groom and wished them a successful married life."

Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday in an intimate wedding ceremony and shared stunning photos on social media.

In the wedding pictures shared by the couple, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa could be seen gleefully enjoying their unison, etching a story that was nothing short of a dreamy fairy tale.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have shared screen space in the 2014 drama 'Citylights', which was also Patralekhaa`s debut movie, had been dating each other for a long time, before finally tying the knot.