Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: Farah Khan gets emotional after tying Sehrabandi

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot at the Oberoi Sukhvillas in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021. The couple married in the company of close friends and family members from the industry. Farah Khan was one of the close attendants, and she performed a ritual of tying sehrabandi on Rajkummar Rao's head.

Only filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, as well as actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem, were in attendance from the film industry. Farah Khan Kunder shared a lovely photo with the newlyweds, in which she expressed her undying love for them as they embarked on a new chapter in their lives.

Patralekhaa looked lovely in a red bridal saree by designer Sabyasachi, while Rajkummar wore a cream-colored sherwani. The bride wore an embroidered veil with a proclamation of love for the actor on her saree. It was inscribed with a Bengali verse: “Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somorpon korilam (I give to you my soul filled with love).”

Farah Khan Kunder also shared a lovely photo with the newlyweds, expressing her heartfelt congratulations on their new chapter in life. After the ritual, she became emotional and wrote, “You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy .. #goldencouple”

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao was in a relationship with Patralekhaa for more than 10 years. Patralekhaa had mentioned in an interview how she and Rajkummar first met and heard about each other. She said, “I saw him (Rajkummar) for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’).