Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa recreate Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's iconic 'DDLJ' climax and it screams of their true love!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship from the past eight years. The couple first shared screen space in CityLights which released in the year 2014. They even worked together in the web show Bose: Dead/Alive streamed on Ekta Kapoor's OTT platform. The couple is truly, madly and deeply in love with each other and flaunt their romantic side on social media pages as well. Moreover, they are also self-proclaimed fans of the 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan.

Today, Rajkummar took to his Instagram page and shared a video with Patralekhaa of them recreating the iconic climax scene of SRK and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the video, Raj nails the expressions of Shah Rukh from the scene and Patralekhaa looks cute showing her immense talent. The Fanney Khan actor captioned his post as, "Things we do in London. #FunModeOn. When we recreate one of our fav scenes from one of our fav films. #DDLJ. @patralekhaa as #Simran, Raj as #Raj and Raj as #Bauji. Cinematography by @viveck_daaschaudhary."

Earlier while talking to Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story with Rajkummar. She had said, "I saw him for the first time in LSD. I thought the weird guy he played was actually what he was like. My perception of him was tarnished! He told me later, that he first saw me in an ad & thought, ‘I’m going to marry her.’ It was so ironic! Once we began working together – it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful & I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then!"