Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa announce pregnancy after 3 years of marriage: 'Baby on the way'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have announced pregnancy, they are expecting their first child.

Bollywood’s beloved couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have shared a joyful update as they are expecting their first child. The announcement comes three years after their intimate wedding in 2021.

The couple shared the happy news on social media with an adorable post. In the post, they wrote, “Baby is on the way,” making fans and friends shower them with love and best wishes. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story is straight out of a romantic film. The couple first met in 2010 while travelling together to Pune in the same car. That moment marked the beginning of a beautiful journey filled with love, friendship, and companionship.

From CityLights to Real Life Partners

The two shared screen space in the 2014 film CityLights and later reunited for a short film Samjhana. Their on-screen chemistry was widely appreciated, but what many didn’t know was that their real-life bond was just as strong.

A Wedding After 11 Years of Togetherness

After 11 years of being in love, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa finally tied the knot in 2021. Sharing their wedding photos on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote,

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today — my soulmate, my best friend, my family... There is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever.. and beyond.”

Celebrating 3 Years of Marriage

In 2024, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Rajkummar shared a heartfelt post from their wedding album with the message:

"3 साल हो गये हमारी ज़िंदगी के सबसे खूबसूरत दिन को। आप सब के प्यार और Blessings के लिए बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद."

(It's been 3 years since the most beautiful day of our lives. Thank you so much for all your love and blessings.)