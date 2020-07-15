Rajkummar Rao on why he chose to star in Hindi remake of Vishwak Sen's 'HIT: The First Case'

Rajkummar Rao is all set to feature in the Hindi remake of South film HIT: The First Case that released on 28th February this year and went on to become a blockbuster despite the looming coronavirus lockdown. BollywoodLife quoted a tabloid in which Rajkummar himself confirmed the news. He said, "When I watched HIT, I instantly connected with the story. It’s engaging and relevant in today’s times. As an actor, I am always on the lookout for characters I have not explored before and HIT gives me the chance to do that. I am looking forward to this journey."

Rajkummar was last seen in Shimla Mirchi that released in 2020 and is now all set to step into the shoes of Vishwak Sen for the role of a troubled cop in the film. For the uninformed, the film will be produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore. It is in the scripting stage as of now. Director Sailesh Konalu recently spoke about the character and said, "He’s a troubled character and I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a mature performance." He also said that Rajkummar can perfectly play the character.

He further added, "It has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood, too, because the premise is global rather than local." Meanwhile, Rajkummar would be next seen in Roohi Afzana that also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.