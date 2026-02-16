FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'

Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding invite leaked? Viral photo showing marriage, reception date breaks the internet

Naveed Akram, behind Australia's Bondi Beach shooting that left 15 dead, says just two words in first court appearance

Will India and Pakistan lock horns again in T20 World Cup 2026 after Colombo?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt to launch WhatsApp-based system for issuing birth, caste certificates, check details

Kangana Ranaut calls Sara Arjun 'authentic and rooted,' says she’s rooting for young Dhurandhar star

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'

Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse

Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay

Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter

A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'

Amid the online trolling, Rajkummar Rao took to social media and revealed the real reason behind his shocking physical transformation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'
Rajkummar Rao
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Rajkummar Rao has finally reacted to his physical transformation that left his fans worried. Recently, the Stree actor made a public appearance at an event, and Rao surprised everyone with his weight gain and hair patches that made him barely recognisable. Rao's latest appearance puzzled netizens, and it even attracted trolls. While his admirers expressed their regards, a few others took it as a perfect opportunity to mock him and his filmography. Days after speculations, Rajkummar decided to put a full stop to the online banter and put out a statement, clarifying all. 

Did Rajkummar Rao gain weight for his new film? 

On social media, Rajkummar shared a long note, informing his followers that he underwent a drastic physical transformation, gained 9-10 kgs for his upcoming biopic Nikam. Rather than taking the help of prosthetics, he believes in going authentic. "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH." 

Rajkummar Rao relied on pizzas and sweets to gain weight 

He further added, "For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will be released soon, you will be able to see all that hard work in the film."

Rajkummar is coming back to basics? 

The actor further clarified that now he is getting back in shape to play the maverick cricketer Sourav Ganguly on the big screen. Rao added, "Now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much Love."  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking and traumatic' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse: 'Need for safety checks is a priority'
Hrithik Roshan reacts to 'heartbreaking' Mumbai Metro pillar collapse
Trisha Krishnan slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran for 'distateful, inappropriate' remark linking her with Vijay
Trisha slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief for 'distateful' remark linking her with Vijay
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking facility in Nehru Place; can accommodate 2000 vehicles daily
Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multi-level car parking in Nehru Place
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'
Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking rooted films like Assi: 'They want massy potboilers audience'
Taapsee Pannu says OTTs have 'clear mandates' of not picking films like Assi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son's career ahead of his wedding with Ravi Ghai's granddaughter
A glimpse into Sachin Tendulkar's son' career ahead of his wedding with Saaniya
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant shine while hosting Queen Rania of Jordan in Mumbai; See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
T20 World Cup 2026: Which teams will India play and when in Super 8 round?
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar timings, fasting hours in India, UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Ramadan 2026: When will holy month of Muslims begin? check suhoor, iftar time
Viral video: AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, Robert Downey Jr as Major Iqbal, Jason Momoa as SP Aslam win internet
AI imagines Dhurandhar in Hollywood, Tom Hardy as Hamza, RDJ as Iqbal, Jason
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement