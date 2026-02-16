Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on 'worrisome transformation', reveals real reason for his 10 kg gain, hair patches: 'I'm not a believer in...'

Amid the online trolling, Rajkummar Rao took to social media and revealed the real reason behind his shocking physical transformation.

Actor Rajkummar Rao has finally reacted to his physical transformation that left his fans worried. Recently, the Stree actor made a public appearance at an event, and Rao surprised everyone with his weight gain and hair patches that made him barely recognisable. Rao's latest appearance puzzled netizens, and it even attracted trolls. While his admirers expressed their regards, a few others took it as a perfect opportunity to mock him and his filmography. Days after speculations, Rajkummar decided to put a full stop to the online banter and put out a statement, clarifying all.

Did Rajkummar Rao gain weight for his new film?

On social media, Rajkummar shared a long note, informing his followers that he underwent a drastic physical transformation, gained 9-10 kgs for his upcoming biopic Nikam. Rather than taking the help of prosthetics, he believes in going authentic. "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH."

Rajkummar Rao relied on pizzas and sweets to gain weight

He further added, "For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will be released soon, you will be able to see all that hard work in the film."

Rajkummar is coming back to basics?

The actor further clarified that now he is getting back in shape to play the maverick cricketer Sourav Ganguly on the big screen. Rao added, "Now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much Love."