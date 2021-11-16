Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' to release on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Badhaai Do’, the sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Badhaai Ho’, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on the Republic Day weekend, 2022, will now arrive in cinemas on February 4, 2022.

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to share the new release date. She wrote, “Badhaai Do will now release in theatres on February 4, 2022! We cannot wait for you to witness this family entertainer on the big screen. See you at the movies.” The upcoming film is being directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures.

‘Badhaai Do’ is written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Sharing screen space for the first time, Rajkummar and Bhumi will be seen portraying interesting characters they have never played on screen before. Raj will be essaying the role of a cop in a Mahila police thana and Bhumi will be playing the role of a PT teacher. The film also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan, and many more.

‘Badhaai Do’ is a sequel of the superhit flick ‘Badhaai Ho’, which saw Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and late actor Surekha Sikri in the lead roles. While the story and characters of ‘Badhaai Do’ are different from that of ‘Badhaai Ho’, there is a common theme as both are family-oriented films that will be endearing to the audience. ‘Badhaai Ho’, back in 2018, was one of the most successful movies that also won a National Award for the Best Film in 2019 for its unconventional storyline and impactful yet convincing performances.