Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar give glimpse of their first look from 'Badhaai Do'

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are very most talented actors in the Indian film industry. They never fail to impress people with their dedicated performances. They will now be together seen in ‘Badhaai Do.’

On Monday, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of their upcoming comedy film ‘Badhaai Do.’ In the photo, Rajkummar can be seen dressed as the groom, meanwhile, Bhumi appeared as his bride. They can be seen covering each other’s mouths.

According to the media reports, Rajkummar will be playing the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi essays the character of a PT teacher. Sharing the poster, Rajkummar wrote, “Kal aa raha hai hamara trailer. Kal Badhaai dena vaise aaj bhi dena chaho toh de sakte ho. #BadhaaiDoInCinemas Can`t keep it a secret anymore, Badhaai Do trailer out Tomorrow.”

For the unversed, ‘Badhaai Do’, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, is a sequel to the film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which is a National Award-winning film. The story of the film revolved around a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. They faced an unexpected pregnancy in the film.

The trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama will be released on Tuesday.

While speaking to Filmfare, Rajkummar opened up about his bond with his wife and said, “I think the lockdown just gave us the time . . . because the both of us were busy shooting and I was out of the house most of the time. But this pandemic gave us the opportunity to be with each other for a really long time and I was missing that. I was missing being able to spend time with her and Gaga all alone. Of course, we did so much together just by going back to our acting school days, by watching great work together and cooking together. Just being with each other throughout, you know? It was just wonderful, wonderful days that we spent together.”