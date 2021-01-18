Rajkummar Rao asks 'The White Tiger' co-star Priyanka Chopra if she likes 'paan' in hilarious BTS video

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer 'The White Tiger' is all set to digitally make its debut on January 22, 2021. Today, Rajukummar, who is shooting for 'Badhaai Ho' along with Bhumi Pednekar shared a hilarious BTS video featuring his co-star Priyanka Chopra.

The video shows Rajkummar and Priyanka can be seen enjoying some fun banter. Rajkummar can be heard asking PeeCee, "Which hajmola do you like the mos?" to which, Priyanka jokingly says, "Albela aam chulbuli imli."

Soon the former asked, "Do you like paan?" to which Priyanka said, "I like pan pasand more than pan."

While sharing the fun BTS video, Rajkummar captioned it saying, "#BTS When Chulbuli Pinki and Albela Ashok went out to dinner. #TheWhiteTiger @priyankachopra."

Check it out here.

Earlier, during an interview, Rajkummar piled praises on his co-star Priyanka. He said that Priyanka is truly phenomenal, a very chilled out person as being a global star she never made them feel that she was the biggest star on their set.

He had said, "I have always been a big admirer of her work. It's fun to work with great actors as it enhances your performance and Priyanka did just that to me. She even helped me out in my scenes. I look forward to working with her more and hopefully, it will happen soon."

Priyanka had earlier said about The White Tiger, "I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together."