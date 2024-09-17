Twitter
Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao has reportedly declined the voice of playback singer Adnan Sami for a song that is picturised on him in an upcoming project.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 03:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

B-town is a fascinating place to be in. While the boulevards of glamour and box-office success often paint a hunky-dory picture, there are certain corners which are filled with conflicts, ego clashes or insecurities. One such instance has come to light where actor Rajkummar Rao, who witnessed landslide success with his film Stree 2, has reportedly declined the voice of playback singer Adnan Sami for a song that is picturised on him. 

The disagreement erupted between the singer and the actor with the actor allegedly insisting on replacing him as the playback singer over incongruence between vocal expressions of Adnan Sami and his lip-syncing. 

As per a source close to the project, Adnan Sami was approached by T-Series Music label & music director duo Sachin-Jigar to lend his voice to a romantic song after a nine-year hiatus. However, Rajkumar Rao, who had already filmed the song's visuals and lip-synced to a previous version using the voice of a scratch singer, expressed his reservations.

Despite the team's assurance, the actor reportedly put his foot down, demanding a change in the playback singer. By then, it had already been announced by the music duo & the Music label that Adnan Sami had sung the song and was therefore covered by the media with great enthusiasm.

This unexpected twist has left the music label & the directors of the song surprised. Insiders reveal that Adnan Sami's version was widely admired by all. Rajkummar Rao is yet to comment on the issue, and present his side of the story. The controversy raises questions about the artistic collaborations in Bollywood.

Earlier, Raj was also embroiled in the controversy over the credit war pertaining to Stree 2 which has emerged as a blockbuster bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters. Meanwhile, Raj will be next seen in the upcoming movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video opposite Animal star Triptii Dimri.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

Advertisement