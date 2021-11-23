Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor are 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' in Dharma's next film, check out release date

After the 2021 horror-comedy 'Roohi', Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to share screen space once again in `Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', a cricket-themed film from Dharma Productions.

Sharing the film's first look poster on his social media handles, Karan Johar wrote "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022. "



The two leading actors also shared the news on their social media handles. Rajkummar Rao stars as Mahendra and Janhvi Kapoor essays the character of Mahima in this film, set to release on 7th October 2022.

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi` will be directed and co-written by `Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl` fame Sharan Sharma. The 2020 biographical drama film was based on the life of the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female IAF pilots in combat. It also starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.