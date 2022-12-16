Rajkumar Santoshi to return to big screen after 9 years with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

File photo

Bollywood director Rajkumar Santoshi is all set to return back to the director’s seat after a long wait of 9 years.

The National Award Winning director, on Thursday, announced his new film Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an announcement video, which he captioned," RAJKUMAR SANTOSHI RETURNS WITH GANDHI - GODSE EK YUDH... #RajkumarSantoshi - known for pathbreaking films such as #Ghayal, #Damini, #Ghatak, #AndazApnaApna, #AjabPremKiGhazabKahani and #TheLegendOfBhagatSingh - returns to the director’s chair with #GandhiGodseEkYudh. A #PVRPictures release, #GandhiGodseEkYudh is slated for release in *cinemas* on [Thursday] 26 Jan 2023 #RepublicDay... Music by #ARRahman... Produced by #ManilaSantoshi.”

In the announcement video, the makers shared glimpses of Santoshi’s blockbuster hit films Khakee, Damini, Ghatak, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and many more. Gandhi -Godse Ek Yudh is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2023.The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.The film will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller film Pathaan, which is slated to hit the theatres a day prior to the release of Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh.

Talking about the clash, he told Etimes, "I am just taking feedback. People are talking to me positively about the film. They are saying that finally, somebody dared to release the film on the same day as Shah Rukh’s film." While that may sound like a clarion call for an inevitable clash, Santoshi makes it clear that he's not competing against SRK. He says, "I would like to say that I am not releasing my film against his film. I am releasing my film along with his film. Both films are different from each other in look and scale. We are not clashing with his film. We are releasing our historic film on a historic day."

Santoshi’s last directorial -- Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’cruz’s romantic comedy Phata Poster Nikla Hero in 2013 -- got a decent response from the audience.

He will also direct Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi’s debut Bollywood filmBad Boy .The official release date of the film is still awaited