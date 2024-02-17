Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail, fined Rs 2 crore by Jamnagar court; read to know why

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has landed into trouble as a Jamnagar court sentenced him for 2 years jail, and fined Rs 2 crore.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi who is set to make his directorial comeback with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta period drama Lahore 1947, was sentenced to two years jail imprisonment by a Jamnagar court in a cheque bouncing case.

As ANI reported, the complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar claimed that he received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakhs each, which subsequently bounced. Piyush Bhojani, the advocate of Ashok Lal confirmed the sentencing to ANI.

Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday. According to the advocate, Lal contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film. Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.

However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act. During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman.

Santoshi's upcoming film Lahore 1947 is being produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the collaboration of Sunny Deol, Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. This film will also mark the 17th venture under Aamir Khan Productions (AKP). Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol combined previously to deliver three box office hits in the form of Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.