Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar and Onir will be making the four anthology films in the sequel of India-Australian film project My Melbourne.

The makers of My Melbourne have announced the spiritual sequel of the 2025 anthology film with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Anjali Menon, Shoojit Sircar and Onir. Produced by Mind Blowing Films and presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the India-Australian film project continues its mission to celebrate cultural diversity and strengthen ties between India and Australia through cinema.



Rajkumar Hirani on being a part of My Melbourne 2

Rajkumar Hirani, known for some of India’s most beloved and socially conscious films, said, "I am truly excited to be part of a project that uses cinema to explore diverse human experiences while connecting two vibrant cultures. My Melbourne offers a rare opportunity to tell a story that is intimate, universal, and culturally resonant."



Shoojit Sircar says storytelling knows no boundaries

Shoojit Sircar, known for his thought-provoking narratives, added, "Storytelling knows no boundaries. My Melbourne is a meaningful initiative that reminds us how stories rooted in local contexts can have global significance. I’m grateful to be part of this cross-cultural cinematic dialogue.

Anjali Menon, celebrated for her sensitive and layered storytelling, shared, "The themes and intention behind My Melbourne align deeply with the kind of stories I love to tell — ones that build empathy and bring people closer. I'm thrilled to collaborate on this journey of storytelling across continents."



About My Melbourne

The first edition of My Melbourne, released in March 2025 across India and Australia, brought together filmmakers Rima Das, Onir, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan to craft stories around identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability.

Returning director Onir, said that coming back for the second chapter of My Melbourne is like returning to a story that’s still unfolding. He stated, "The opportunity to work with new themes and voices, while continuing a journey I deeply believe in, is truly rewarding."

READ | Who is Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani's father and filmmaker Mira Nair's second husband Mahmood Mamdani?