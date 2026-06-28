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Rajkumar Hirani shares major update on Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3

Rajkumar Hirani shared that multiple plot ideas including titles like Munna Bhai Chale America and Munna Bhai LLB have been explored over the years, but a final script is yet to be locked.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 04:50 PM IST

Rajkumar Hirani shares major update on Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai 3
Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai 3
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Rajkumar Hirani made his directorial debut with Munna Bhai MBBS. in 2003 and returned with its sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, in 2006. Both films starred Sanjay Dutt as the lovable gangster Munna, with Arshad Warsi playing his fiercely loyal sidekick, Circuit, and ended up earning widespread critical acclaim and box office moolah. Fans of the Munna Bhai franchise have always demanded that Hirani come up with the third instalment that didn't quite move ahead beyond a trailer and the director assures that he too wants to bring back his most favourite characters.

"If you ask me, one film which I most want to do is Munnabhai because, more than any other film, these are the most lovable characters. I’ve always admired them. So, when I talk about doing 3 Idiots (sequel), people ask, 'You're not doing Munnabhai?' I really want to do it, and I know how much Sanju wants to do it. Sanju wants to do it and with so much of love and affection, he keeps calling and keeps calling. It will happen someday," the PK director told PTI.

Multiple plot ideas including titles like Munna Bhai Chale America and Munna Bhai LLB have been explored over the years, but a final script is yet to be locked. "I've also given it to other writers to write. So, at this moment, they are also sitting and writing. So, someday, if we crack the story, then the very first thing that I'll make will be Munna Bhai 3," Hirani added.

Meanwhile, Hirani is now making his OTT debut with the web series Pritam and Pedro. The show reunites him with Arshad Warsi and also marks acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani. Pritam and Pedro, created and produced by the Dunki director, follows two unlikely men who find themselves entangled in an unusual cybercrime mystery packed with humour, chaos and unexpected twists. Featuring Vikrant Massey as the antagonist, the series premieres on JioHotstar on July 3.

READ | Rajkumar Hirani reveals Munna Bhai, Circuit are inspired by Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'It's also like Sherlock and Watson'

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