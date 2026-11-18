Rajkumar Hirani has revealed a powerful deleted funeral scene from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, featuring three bullet marks on Mahatma Gandhi's chest. He also explained why the sequence was dropped and how its central message eventually found its way into the film's climax.

Rajkumar Hirani has revisited an emotional sequence from his 2006 cult classic Lage Raho Munna Bhai, revealing a powerful funeral scene that was eventually deleted from the film. The filmmaker shared the previously unseen sequence during a conversation with Abhijat Joshi on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Writer Series, recalling how the scene was instrumental in bringing Joshi on board as a writer for the Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan-starrer.

The latest episode of the podcast featured Hirani and Joshi, who have collaborated on several acclaimed films over the last two decades, including Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki. Looking back at their first collaboration, Hirani revealed that a scene written by Joshi impressed him so much that he decided to bring him on board, even though it never made it to the final cut.

Recalling the sequence, Rajkumar Hirani said, "That scene didn't make it to the final cut but the thought behind the scene remained. In Lage Raho Munna Bhai, the residents of old age home are protesting against Lucky Singh (Boman Irani). Abhijat wrote a scene that the security guards attack the old men and one of them gets so badly hit that he dies."

Rajkumar Hirani narrating a scene that didn't make it to the final cut of Lage Raho Munna Bhai. Just hearing it gave me goosebumps and brought tears to my eyes. I wish they'd kept this scene in the film. It would've been so relevant for the India we live in today. https://t.co/Qy0MFLvi1S — r (@bekhayalime) November 15, 2026

Explaining what followed at the funeral, the filmmaker added, "At the funeral, Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi) are sad that ek aadmi marr gaya. Munna is angry and wants to kill Lucky. We then see Munna hallucinaties that Bapu (Dilip Prabhavalkar) is standing at a distance. He tells Bapu that he would kill Lucky. Bapu replies, 'Tu mat maar. Violence is not the solution'. Suddenly, there's a strong gust of wind, due to which Bapu's shawl flies in the air. This is when viewers see three bullet marks on Bapu's chest."

Hirani further recalled the dialogue that followed, which eventually became one of the film's most memorable moments. He said, "At this, Munna says, 'Aapko bhi toh maar diya'. Bapu said, 'Teen goli se mujhe maar toh diya lekin mere vichaaron ko nahin maar paaye'. The scene was there for the longest time in the script. But I didn't want to walk that path and show that one old age home resident dies. Hence, we sacrificed the scene but the thought remained in the film."

Interestingly, while the funeral sequence was eventually dropped, its central message survived. The line about Gandhi's ideas outliving the bullets that killed him was retained and later delivered by Bapu while addressing the audience during the film's climax. Lage Raho Munna Bhai was a critical and commercial success, and receievdd four National Film Awards.

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