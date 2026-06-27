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Rajkumar Hirani reveals Munna Bhai, Circuit are inspired by Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'It's also like Sherlock and Watson'

In both the Munna Bhai films, Sanjay Dutt played an affable goon, Munna, while Arshad Warsi essayed the role of his loyal sidekick, Circuit. Rajkumar Hirani said the role of Circuit was conceived as a symbol of unwavering devotion to his friend, Munna, almost like a Ram-Hanuman equation.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Munna Bhai, Circuit are inspired by Lord Rama, Hanuman: 'It's also like Sherlock and Watson'
Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai, Circuit
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Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani says the bond shared between the characters of Munna and Circuit is behind the enduring appeal of his Munna Bhai franchise. Hirani made his directorial debut with Munna Bhai MBBS in 2003 and followed it up with the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. In both the films, Sanjay Dutt played an affable goon, Munna, while Arshad Warsi essayed the role of his loyal sidekick, Circuit.

"Circuit was always there and he was a funny character, but obviously he (Arshad) brought so much life into it. Then for the second one it became very important to make it more stronger, and so you'll see Circuit in the second one has got more to do," Hirani, who has reunited with Warsi on his upcoming series, Pritam and Pedro, told PTI.

The writer-director said the role of Circuit was conceived as a symbol of unwavering devotion to his friend, Munna, almost like a Ram-Hanuman equation. "It's like Sherlock and Watson, whatever Sherlock wants to say he needs a friend to say that... So, this character was written like if Munna has something say, there is a gang but he (Circuit) is his loyal friend. We had, in our heads, thought Circuit is like Hanuman, and he (Munna) is Ram for him. He won't ask questions, if Bhai has said it, he will do it, no questioning," he added.

Warsi, summed up the enduring appeal of the character, saying, “Everybody wants a Circuit in their life. Even I want one." The actor said though he didn’t know much about the director, when he narrated the script of Munna Bhai MBBS, he liked Hirani’s "sensibility" as a storyteller. "I loved the story of what he narrated to me. I was like I wish I would do Munnabhai's role, it's such a nice role. I think there is so much of heart in this man and I don't know if people will like it or not, those things I don't know. But, first impression (about Hirani) was, he is a great guy, great sensibility, writes a beautiful story, that was enough for me (to do the film)," Warsi said.

Hirani's son Vir Hirani will make his acting debut with Pritam and Pedro, which also marks his foray into OTT. He serves as a creator and producer of the cybercrime comedy-thriller. Directed by Avinash Arun of Paatal Lok and Three of Us fame, the show is set to debut on July 3 on JioHotstar.

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