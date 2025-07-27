Rajiv Rai reveals this superstar scolded him for making Kajol main villain of Gupt, he asked director: 'What you have done?'

Rajiv Rai revealed that during the trial show of Gupt, Amitabh Bachchan scolded him for making Kajol the killer in the film. The director further revealed how he handled his angry reaction.

When we talk about a brilliant suspense thriller film in Bollywood, Bobby Deol-starrer Gupt instantly comes to our mind. The 1997 musical murder mystery was among the highest-grossing films of the year. Moviegoers still love the songs from the movie. The memory of this film is still fresh, and one of the major reasons is the villain of this whodunit. Actress Kajol delivered one of the finest performances of her career by playing the main villain of the film. Kajol is the main killer in the film, and the revelation still sends goosebumps down the movie's die-hard fans. This was likely the first time a female lead was given such a substantial role. Director Rajiv Rai was clear about his film. But his choice was questioned by none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan doubt Kajol?

In an interview with Ravi Buleiy's Official YouTube channel, Rajiv Rai shared that his bold narrative was questioned by Big B during the trial show, which was held in Chennai. Amitabh attended the screening, and he called Rajiv the next day. Recalling the conversation he had, Rajiv revealed that Amitabh told him, "'Are you convinced with what you have done in this film? You have made Kajol the killer, are you sure? How can you be so sure?’ So in one way, as a senior, he scolded me."

How Rajiv Rai handled Amitabh's furious reaction

The Mohra director said that after hearing Big B, he asked him to wait patiently and wait for the audience to watch the film. Rajiv said, "He questioned me, ‘How are you so confident that this will work?’ I told him, ‘Sir, I don’t have an answer for your questions. It is Wednesday already, please wait for 2 days, you will get your answer." Director's conviction paid off well as Gupt became a critical and commercial success.

About Gupt

Gupt stars Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The film also stars an ensemble cast of Raj Babbar, Paresh Rawal, Prem Chopra, Mukesh Rishi, Sharat Saxena, and Harish Patel. Kajol's convincing performance won her Filmfare Best Actor in a Negative Role, and she became the first actress to win in this category.

