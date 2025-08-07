Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai finally reveals if he's planning a sequel or remake of Gupt. He further talks about the high cost of production and what the budget would be if he were to remake an ensemble actioner like Tridev.

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai, the man behind the iconic film Gupt, reveals if there will ever be a sequel or remake to Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala-starrer. Rajiv, under his production company Trimurti Films, has written, produced, and directed blockbusters like Tridev, Vishwatma, Mohra, and Gupt. After 20 years of sabbatical, Rajiv is making his comeback with a relatively small-budget film, Zora. During the promotions of his upcoming murder-mystery, Rajiv joins DNA India and talks about how expensive the filmmaking business has become. He discusses what the budget would be if he decides to remake Tridev or mount a film at par with his 90s blockbusters. At last, he even shares his thoughts about Gupt 2 or the Gupt remake.

Rajiv Rai on spending Rs 400-500 crore to make an ensemble actioner

Rajiv admits that filmmaking has become more expensive. The cost of production has increased, and today, if a filmmaker wishes to make an ensemble film, then it easily crosses Rs 200-300 crore. "Aaj agar main woh filmein banao, jaise Tridev, mujhe lagta hai Rs 300 crore se toh upar jayega. Agar action hai toh it could be around Rs 400- Rs 500 crore. Agar musical hoti hai toh bhi aap Rs 60- 80 crore mein kar sakte hain. He further adds, "Jahan action hota hai, per day action ka bahut kharcha hai. Uske upar aapko superstars bhi chahiye, megastars chahiye, nahi toh aap price kaise cover karoge?"

Rajiv Rai on Gupt sequel

The 1997 murder-mystery was one of the biggest hits in Bobby Deol's filmography. Kajol won the Filmfare Award for Best Villain, becoming the first Bollywood actress to receive this award. Over the years, Gupt has developed a cult status and has become a pop-culture phenomenon. Rajiv knows the craze for Gupt. Ask him if he wishes to make a sequel or remake of Gupt, Rajiv asserts, "I don't believe in sequels or remakes. Although my upcoming film (Zora) has a sequel because I had the time to write it. But if someone tells me to make Gupt 2, I take a step back. Mujhe bahut sochna padega, aur sochne mujhe problem nahi hai. But aap sirf title use kar rahe ho, but without Bobby, then you're cashing on the goodwill. But you're making a sequel, I'll have to take the actor. So if I have to take the story forward, it can be done, but I'm not in favour." Rajiv's Zora will be releasing on August 8.