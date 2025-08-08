Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
BOLLYWOOD
Did you know that Divya Bharti was Rajiv Rai's discovery. He gave her the Bollywood launch with Vishwatma, and even signed her for Mohra. With her sudden tragic demise, Rajiv admits it to be a great loss for the film industry.
Filmmaker Rajiv Rai is responsible for bringing the late actress Divya Bharti into Bollywood. He introduced the charismatic young talent with Vishwatma (1991). Rajiv, who made his directorial comeback with Zoya, joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction and remembers the actress who went too soon.
Rajiv Rai rejected Divya Bharti at their first meeting
When I was casting for Vishwatma, in the first meeting, I didn't cast her. I was not sure. She was very playful, and shararati thi. Mujhe laga ki woh serious nahi hai. Then we had another meeting, and in that meeting she was very serious. I got it wrong. When she opened up, I decided to work with her and told her that we would be working on this one."
Watch the video interview of Rajiv Rai with DNA India
Rajiv Rai says if Divya Bharti had been the biggest superstar, if...
After Vishwatma, Divya Bharti made a significant debut, and she was giving back-to-back hits. Sadly, she passed away on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19. Divya's untimely death left the film industry and her fans shocked. Rajiv admits that if Divya had been alive, she would've been the biggest superstar of Bollywood. "I'm lucky to give her the biggest song of her career, 'Saat Samundar Paar', and had signed her for another few films. We shot for Mohra 10-11 days, and then she passed away. It's very sad. The industry lost a gem. If she were here today, she would have been the biggest superstar."
About Divya Bharti
Divya started her career as a teenager while working as a pin-up model. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja (1990), and it was a blockbuster. After Vishwatma, Divya predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu films. Her hits include Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Balwaan, and Kshatriya. Divya got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992. Divya passed away in 1993 after she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Versova, Mumbai.
