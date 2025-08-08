Twitter
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East

Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...

BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August

Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...

This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

Roger Federer birthday: A look at global Tennis icon's Rs 130000000 net worth including lucrative contract worth Rs..., he is married to...

Open AI's latest GPT 5 model unveiled: Know key features, how it is different from GPT-4?

BOLLYWOOD

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Did you know that Divya Bharti was Rajiv Rai's discovery. He gave her the Bollywood launch with Vishwatma, and even signed her for Mohra. With her sudden tragic demise, Rajiv admits it to be a great loss for the film industry.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Suniel Shetty, Rajiv Rai, and Divya Bharti during the shooting of Mohra

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai is responsible for bringing the late actress Divya Bharti into Bollywood. He introduced the charismatic young talent with Vishwatma (1991). Rajiv, who made his directorial comeback with Zoya, joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction and remembers the actress who went too soon. 

Rajiv Rai rejected Divya Bharti at their first meeting

When I was casting for Vishwatma, in the first meeting, I didn't cast her. I was not sure. She was very playful, and shararati thi. Mujhe laga ki woh serious nahi hai. Then we had another meeting, and in that meeting she was very serious. I got it wrong. When she opened up, I decided to work with her and told her that we would be working on this one." 

Watch the video interview of Rajiv Rai with DNA India

Rajiv Rai says if Divya Bharti had been the biggest superstar, if...

After Vishwatma, Divya Bharti made a significant debut, and she was giving back-to-back hits. Sadly, she passed away on April 5, 1993, at the age of 19. Divya's untimely death left the film industry and her fans shocked. Rajiv admits that if Divya had been alive, she would've been the biggest superstar of Bollywood. "I'm lucky to give her the biggest song of her career, 'Saat Samundar Paar', and had signed her for another few films. We shot for Mohra 10-11 days, and then she passed away. It's very sad. The industry lost a gem. If she were here today, she would have been the biggest superstar."

About Divya Bharti 

Divya started her career as a teenager while working as a pin-up model. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Bobbili Raja (1990), and it was a blockbuster. After Vishwatma, Divya predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu films. Her hits include Shola Aur Shabnam, Deewana, Balwaan, and Kshatriya. Divya got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992. Divya passed away in 1993 after she fell from the balcony of her fifth-floor apartment in Versova, Mumbai.

Also read: Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive

