Donald Trump's BIG statement after additional 25% tariff move, says, 'You're going to see...'

Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Ukraine war, says US tariff on India on buying Russian oil influenced....

Amid 'GAY' airport code row, a look at other odd codes including OMG, LOL, POO, and many more

Drunk Pakistani businessman threatens to rape flight attendant, SHOCKING video surfaces

Uorfi Javed claims Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are her friends now: 'Karol G followed me...'

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US

Viral video shows woman mocking Rapido driver’s body, faces backlash online

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

BOLLYWOOD

Rajiv Rai opens up on Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon's romance during Mohra: 'There’s no question about it...'

Filmmaker Rajiv Rai recalls Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's sizzling chemistry during Mohra, and also comments on their off-screen romance.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 07:07 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Raveena Tandon with Akshay Kumar

TRENDING NOW

In the early 1990s, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's romance used to make headlines in tabloids and magazines. They shared screen during the production of Mohra, and that's where romance bloomed. Recently, filmmaker Rajiv Rai was asked about former lovers, and what he revealed will leave you puzzled. For the unversed, Rajiv Rai is the director-producer of Mohra, and he's making his comeback with Zora. During the promotional interview, Vickey Lalwani asked him about Akshay-Raveena's love affair and whether he was aware of it while filming the iconic romantic song 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'. 

Rajiv Rai on Akshay-Raveena's romance

When Rajiv Rai was pressed to reveal if he noticed the spark between Akshay and Raveena, or any change in their body language when they shared screen, he said, "I wasn’t sitting there with binoculars, was I? There’s no question about it… There are 100-200 people on set. Every actor has to be well-behaved. A heroine has to maintain her reputation. Don’t you think she knows there are a thousand eyes watching her? So, to be very honest, I never saw anything. Whatever I later heard, I was pleasantly surprised, like, is this really true?"

Watch Rajiv Rai interview on Mohra, Gupt, Tridev, Divya Bharti with DNA India 

'During Mohra, Akshay and Raveena weren't dating': Rajiv Rai

The Gupt director went on to clarify that during the production of Mohra, he didn't see romance between Akshay and Raveena. "People ask if it happened during Mohra, but it had nothing to do with the film. It all came out later." 

About Akshay-Raveena's engagement 

In the early 1990s, amid their dating rumours were making headlines, they got engaged. However, due to Akshay's rumoured affairs with Shilpa Shetty or even Rekha, the engagement was called off, and it left a deep scar in Raveena. Speaking about the same, Raveena, in an interview, admitted that for her, loyalty matters the most, "He expected me to forgive and take him back every time. I did that for three years, until it was the last round."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
