Rajiv Lakshman deletes Instagram photos featuring Rhea Chakraborty, cites 'it created unnecessary trouble'

On Friday, hours after posting a couple of photos with 'Jalebi' star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Instagram, television personality Rajiv Lakshman deleted the post citing it 'created unnecessary trouble'. In a fresh post, Rajiv said his choice of words was irresponsible and mentioned that Rhea is a 'good friend' and that he wishes well for the actress.

"I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I'm happy to meet her again and I wish her well," he wrote in the post.

For the uninformed, the photos apparently were from the pre-birthday party celebration of Anushka Dandekar at the latter's residence. Rhea joined her friends in the celebration where actor Farhan Akhtar, his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar along with Rajiv Lakshman and others were present too.

Soon after the party, Rajiv shared two pictures with Rhea, calling her 'My girl'. In the now-deleted photos, Rhea and Rajiv were seen sharing a hug as they posed for the camera.

Rajiv’s wife Susan Lakshman too had shared a group photo from the party. She too has deleted the picture from her Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Rhea's director friend Rumi Jaffery recently revealed that the actress would make a comeback to Bollywood in 2021.

He told Mid-Day, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artist and will be ready to bounce back."

In an earlier interview, Rumi had also disclosed that he recently met Rhea and that she has become quiet and withdrawn. In an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi had said, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely."