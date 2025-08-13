Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Did you know that Rajinikanth had strong feelings for Sridevi and wanted to marry her? However, one 'bad omen' changed Thalaiva's decision. Read on to know more about it.

Some love stories are meant to have a happy ending. Adhuri pyaar, unrequited love is painful, and amusingly unique. The reason why it's unique is that such heartbreaks give a new meaning to the relationship. Rajinikanth and Sridevi, two supremely talented superstars from the South, were known to the world as a dynamic on-screen pair and off-screen good friends and well-wishers. However, there was more than just friendship between them. While giving back-to-back hits with her, Rajinikanth was developing feelings for his co-star, and he even wanted to settle down with her.

The Sivaji actor decided to propose English Vinglish actress to marriage, and he was all prepared to pop the question. However, something happened that alerted Rajini, and he decided to step back. What's more interesting is the fact that he never let the actress know about it. This revelation was made by his mentor-director, K Balachander.

Rajinikanth and Sridevi films

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Rajini and Sri did 20 Tamil films together. Even in the late 80s, they did the Hindi film ChaalBaaz. Their pairing was considered lucky for filmmakers and was called the 'safest bet'. Producers would earn moolah with their sizzling chemistry, and they were regarded as one of the biggest hit pairs in the South.

When Rajinikanth decided to marry Sridevi

Reports have it that K Balachander, who launched Sri and Rajini in the films, revealed that during her housewarming party, Rajini wanted to propose to her. He was all set to ask for her hand for a lifetime. But then the lights went out. The Kabali actor is famously known for his superstitious nature. He considered this sign a 'bad omen' and decided to step back. Rajini buried his dream of marrying Sridevi and never let her know about it.

The unrequited love led Rajini to focus more on his career, and he went on to deliver blockbusters in Tamil and Hindi. Later, in February 1981, Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari at Balaji Temple, Tirupati. Sridevi, on the other hand, got married to producer Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996. On the work front, Rajinikanth has completed 50 years in the film industry and will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.