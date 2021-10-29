Rajinikanth undergoes surgical procedure, expected to remain in hospital

On Friday, Rajinikanth underwent a successful Carotid Artery Revascularization treatment at a hospital in Chennai. The megastar, as reported, will remain in the hospital for a few more days.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder, and Executive Director, in a statement, said, “He was thoroughly evaluated by the expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation. The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days.”

For the unversed, vice president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu presented Rajinikanth with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's Highest Film Honour - during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday (October 25). The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth is also the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and has appeared in both Bollywood and South Indian films. He has a huge fan base.

He made his Tamil film debut in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal and has worked in the industry for almost 45 years. The Kabali actor, who was most recently seen in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, will soon be seen in his highly anticipated flick Annaatthe.