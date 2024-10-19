As per the media report, Vettaiyan producers have reached out to Rajinikanth to compensate against the low box office performance of their latest actioner.

Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan has become another example of when the superstar's charm failed to create an impact on the box office. TJ Gnanavel's directorial has the best of the ensemble cast. The movie was promoted for the much-awaited reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth after Hum (1991), along with the Fahadh Faasil. Yet, the movie the movie collected only Rs 207 crores worldwide. As per the reports, the production house, Lyca Productions, has approached Rajinikanth to compensate for the loss.

As reported by M9 News, the production house has asked Rajinikanth to do another film for them and also requested to reduce his fees for the next collaboration. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Before Vettaiyan, the production house’s last collaborations with Rajinikanth, such as Kaala, Lal Salaam and Darbar also failed to live up to the expectations and tanked at the box office. Details about upcoming collaborations have not been revealed yet.

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth plays a cop again, an encounter specialist with a dark past. In a recent press event, the director expressed making a prequel of the film. Gnanavel said, "I’m more interested in exploring a prequel. Vettaiyan: The Hunter could delve into Athiyan’s journey, revealing how he became an encounter specialist, Fahadh Faasil’s transformation into a thief and police informant, and other aspects of the story’s backstory."

The TJ Gnanavel directorial has Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reuniting after 33 years. The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum. They have also worked on two other Hindi films Andhaa Kaanoon in 1983 and Geraftaar in 1985. While Andhaa Kanoon had Rajinikanth in the leading role and Amitabh in an extended special appearance, Geraftaar was headlined by Amitabh and Rajinikanth played a cameo. The movie also stars Rana Daggubatti in pivotal role.

Also read: BB 18: Hema Sharma's husband accuses her of preventing him from meeting their son, demanding Rs 2.50 crore home, takes..