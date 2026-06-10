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Rajinikanth's Kochadaiyan reimagined, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam to get sequels? Here's what we know

Movie production house Eros International has venutured into AI, bringing mythological epics, along with the contination of their superhits films, including Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam, English Vinglish, and lots more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 04:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rajinikanth's Kochadaiyan reimagined, Tanu Weds Manu, Tere Naam to get sequels? Here's what we know
Posters of Kochadiayan, Tanu weds Manu (Image sources: IMDb, official handout)
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Have you ever wondered what happened to Radhe after Tere Naam ended? Are you not interested in what happened to Tanu and Manu after Part 2? What if Rajinikanth's forgettable-but-epic Kochadaiyan re-releases with a new vision? What if we get to see an extension of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's Desi Boyz? Movie production house Eros has answers to all these exciting questions, and it boils down to AI. 

How is Eros bringing sequels to iconic movies? 

Eros has announced a major content slate built around three entities: Eros Brahmand, a new mythology-inspired cinematic universe; Eros Universe, expanding some of Indian cinema's most loved titles into new franchise stories; and Eros Remastered, a programme aimed at reintroducing classic films to a new generation.

Also read: Viral video: Thalapathy Vijay gives strict warning, assures 'severe, quick punishment' who will harm women's safety, internet gets divided

Eros Universe will continue stories from their 6 popular movies through new stories and characters. The lineup includes Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter, Phobia, English Vinglish, Desi Boyz, Rangeela, and Tere Naam. As per the official statement, these titles will be expanded across films, animation, microdramas, and character-led content, which will create new storytelling opportunities around well-known screen properties. Tanu Weds Manu – The Next Chapter will be directed by Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi, The Empire) and co-produced with Rudrak Soma Jyoti Limited. The film is slated to go on floors in 2026.

Watch the announcement trailer

How will Kochadaiyan be re-released? 

Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone-starrer animated actioner, Kochadaiyan, will be re-released with a new vision, powered by AI under Eros Remastered. Originally released as India's first motion-capture feature film, the Rajinikanth-starrer will be restored and reimagined under the leadership of Soundarya Rajinikanth. Commenting on the announcement, Kishore Lulla, Founder and Chairman, Eros Innovation, said, "We are bringing together original mythology-inspired stories, beloved film titles, and classic cinema under one umbrella. Our aim is to create stories that can engage audiences across generations and formats." Ridhima Lulla, Co-Founder and Co-President, Eros Innovation, added, “From building Brahmand to revisiting films that audiences have loved over the years, this slate reflects our ambition to tell stories in new and engaging ways."

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