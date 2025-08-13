Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...

Coolie, set to release on August 14, is expected to not only perform well in the South but also in the North and outside of India. Industry insiders predict a whopping Rs 140 crore worldwide earnings for Coolie on Day 1, expected to beat Leo’s record for the biggest-ever Kollywood opener.

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one day away from its worldwide release; however, it has already started to script history at the box office. Coolie's producers, Sun Pictures, on Wednesday, took to their social media to confirm that the film has crossed $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America, making Coolie the first Tamil film to achieve this feat. Coolie is still one day away from its release, but it has also crossed the advance booking numbers of not only Vijay's Leo but also Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. Rajinikanth, the headliner of Coolie, has also broken his own record set by Kabali in 2016, which held the previous top spot at $1.9 million for US premieres.

Rajinikanth's Coolie expected to cross Rs 140 crore mark on Day 1

Coolie weekend worldwide collection

Early expectations have already set the bar high for Rajinikanth's Coolie, with many expecting it to breach the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide over the weekend.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, promising to be a spectacle. Coolie is set to release theatrically on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day, and will clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2.

