Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career's peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country

Rajinikanth recalls how Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career's peak and lived alone for 2 years.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Rajinikanth REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan left everything at career’s peak, lived alone for 2 years in THIS country
Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are all set to impress the audience in their upcoming movie Vettaiyan. The superstars are currently busy promoting their film. In a recent interview, Rajinikanth opened up on how Amitabh inspired him. 

In an interview, Rajinikanth recalled how Amitabh Bachchan inspired him when he left everything at the height of fame at 58 and stayed alone for 2 years. When he came back and started his production company, it went into debt and then he had to sell his house and work for 18 hours a day to pay off the debt. 

Rajinikanth recalled, “At the peak of his career, when he was 57-58, Amitji got bored. He bought an apartment in Switzerland and started living alone there. He did everything alone. Seeing that, I also tried doing it in Bengaluru. But Amitji returned after a year or two and he floated ABCL. He wanted to do good films in various languages. But that endeavor backfired. That’s the sad reality of cinema. If you aren’t careful, you will be finished.”

He then added, "He did anything and everything. He did all kinds of ads. People in the Bombay industry laughed when they saw this. For three years, despite having many health issues, he worked for 18 hours a day and cleared all his dues. Not just that; he bought back the old house; he bought a total of three houses in that same lane. That's Amitabh Bachchan! He is 82 now and still works for 10 hours a day." 

It was film director-producer Yash Chopra who came to the rescue by offering him a role in his 2000 film Mohabbatein. "One day, he walked to Yash Chopra's house wearing a monkey cap because he no longer had a driver, as he couldn't pay them. He asked Yash for work. Yash immediately brought a signed cheque and gave it to him, but Amitji declined, saying he would take it only if he was given work. And thus, he received Mohabbatein. Soon, he also got KBC," Rajinikanth recalled.

Meanwhile, Helmed by  TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is based on encounter killings with the two superstars involved in an ideological clash against each other. Apart from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, GM Sundar, and Rohini in key roles. 

