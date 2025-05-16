During the 1980s, Latha worked as a playback singer in Tamil cinema and sang a few songs in films such as Tik Tik Tik (1981) and Anbulla Rajinikanth (1984). But what many are unaware of is that Latha Rajinikanth has also acted in a film.

South superstar Rajinikanth, who is looking forward to two new releases, Coolie and Jailer 2, is still considered to be THE 'mass hero' of the Indian film industry, even at the age of 74. In a career spanning over five decades, Rajinikanth has done over 170 films, and though a lot is known about his professional journey, little information is available when it comes to his personal life. Rajinikanth married Latha Rangachari, a college student who interviewed him, in February 1981. The couple has two daughters: Aishwarya and Soundarya. Latha Rajinikanth has not only established herself as a superstar's wife but is also an accomplished Indian film producer and playback singer.

During the 1980s, Latha worked as a playback singer in Tamil cinema and sang a few songs in films such as Tik Tik Tik (1981) and Anbulla Rajinikanth (1984). But what many are unaware of is that Latha Rajinikanth has also acted in a film. The only film Latha Rajinikanth ever worked in is the 1982 Tamil psychological drama, Agni Sakshi, directed by K Balachander, starring Sivakumar and Saritha. The film also starred Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in guest appearances. All three of them played their roles under their real names.

Let us tell you that Latha Rajinikanth comes from a family with great connections in the film industry. Latha is the sister-in-law of Tamil playwright and film actor Y Gee Mahendran. She is also related to former actress Vyjayanthimala. Latha's brother, Ravi Raghavendra, is also an actor. He is the father of music director Anirudh Ravichander, who is best-known for his work in Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

READ | Meet actress, only 5 years older than Amitabh Bachchan, who sometimes became his 'wife', sometimes 'mother', won National Award for..., her name is..