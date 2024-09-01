Twitter
Rajinikanth reacts after being asked about Hema Committee report: ‘I don't...'

Rajinikanth, appeared confused, on being asked about Hema Committee report.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 01, 2024

Rajinikanth reacts after being asked about Hema Committee report: ‘I don't...'
Image credit:Twitter
The Justice K Hema Committee report, which exposed sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, shocked many people. When actor Rajinikanth was asked about it by the press, he got confused.

Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport on Sunday, where the media asked him about various topics, including his upcoming film Coolie. While he was happy to talk about other subjects, he seemed unaware of the Hema Committee report.

In the viral video, a reporter asked Rajinikanth if a similar committee should be set up to look into exploitation in the Tamil film industry. Rajinikanth, appearing confused, asked her to repeat the question. When she mentioned the "Hema Committee" and its focus on the Malayalam industry, he responded with a smile, "I don’t know... I don’t know anything about that. Sorry."

The Justice Hema Committee report on the Malayalam film industry reveals shocking details of the sexual exploitation of women working in it. The report, which the state government released on Monday, says that in many cases, women have to give sexual favours in order to get opportunities in the industry.

The report that studied the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film Industry has revealed inside details about the industry. The committee comprised chairperson Justice Hema (Former High Court Judge), T Sharada (cine artist), and KB Valsala Kumari (former bureaucrat).

The government has published the report after redacting 63 pages from the original 295-page report. The report stated that the actress assault case in 2017 is not the only such incident in the industry but only that it was reported.

The sexual assault on a Malayalam actress in a moving vehicle prompted the constitution of the committee. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused in the case and he is facing prosecution. "The sky is full of mysteries; with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But, scientific investigation revealed that stars do not twinkle nor does the moon look beautiful. The study therefore, cautions: 'Do not trust what you see, even salt looks like sugar'!" the report begins with this paragraph.

It is revealed from the statements that production controller or whoever gives a role in cinema, first approaches the woman/girl or even if it's the other way around, is told that she has to make "adjustments" and "compromise". The words are very familiar among women in Malayalam industry and they are asked to be available for sex on demand, the report says.

Women in cinema are often accompanied by family and close relatives, as they don't feel safe to stay alone in the accommodation arranged for them. "In most of the hotels where they are staying, the doors are knocked by the men working in cinema who would be mostly under intoxication. Many women have stated that knocking will not be polite or decent but, they repeatedly bang at the door, by force. On many occasions, they felt that the door would collapse and men would make an entry into the room by force", the report said.

The Hema Committee was formed in response to a 2017 sexual assault case involving an actor and submitted its report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

