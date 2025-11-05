Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Thalaivar 173 will be headlined by Rajinikanth, directed by Sundar C, and produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The makers are planning to release it during Pongal 2027.

The two Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to reunite after 46 years since their last film together Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum was released in 1979. On Wednesday, Kamal officially announced the project on his social media, sharing photos with Rajinikanth and a handwritten note that disclosed the film's release date and director. Contrary to popular speculation, the director isn't Lokesh Kanagaraj or Nelson Dilipkumar.

Veteran filmmaker-actor Sundar C, who has helmed notable movies including Arunachalam, Anbe Sivam, Kalakalappu, and the four films in the comedy horror series Aranmanai in the last three decades, will be directing the Rajinikanth-starrer, which is tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. Kamal Haasan will be producing the movie under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

The Vikram actor wrote, "Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027." The makers are planning to release the film during Pongal festivities in January 2027.

The note shared by Rajinikanth read, "Superstar Rajinikanth is set to headline in the magnum opus #Thalaivar173 under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner directed by Sundar C. This landmark collaboration not only unites towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike."

"Commemorating 44 years of Raajkamal Films International, #Thalaivar173 unites Superstar Rajinikanth’s magnetic screen presence with Sundar C's direction, in a landmark production envisioned by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran. #Thalaivar173 is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's next film is Jailer 2, the sequel of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The action comedy, directed by Nelson, will also feature Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, and Yogi Babu. Kamal Haasan's next film, which is tentatively titled KH 237, will be directed by action choreographers Anbariv (twin brothers Anbumani and Arivumani) in their directorial debut.

READ | 'Desi' Bollywood star cheated on 'educated' wife multiple times, she kept forgiving him but..., says detective; Redditors think it's Akshay Kumar