Rajinikanth's Coolie full film leaked on torrent websites, free download available hours after release

Coolie Full Movie Leaked: On piracy hubs like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda, links to Coolie are constantly appearing. The film is available in every version from 1080p HD to grainy 240p rips. Coolie is also widely available for free on several Telegram channels.

Coolie Movie Leaked Online: Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, was released worldwide in theatres today. Sadly, just hours after its release, high-quality and low-resolution copies of the film have leaked online on torrent websites, and are also available for free download. The copies of the film are already flooding illegal sites and Telegram groups, essentially putting the box office numbers at risk.

Rajinikanth's Coolie full film leaked online

Are there any legal consequences of downloading the pirated version of Coolie?

If you plan to watch Coolie by downloading it from piracy sites, know that it is illegal and a punishable offence in India. Under copyright law, piracy can lead to fines of up to Rs 2 lakh and even jail time.

About Rajinikanth's Coolie

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in lead roles. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, Coolie is expected to recover its budget over the first weekend itself.

Coolie was released theatrically on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day, and clashed with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2.

