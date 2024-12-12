On Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, we will bring interesting trivia, an example of the superstar's generosity that became an example for other stars.

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 74 on December 12, and today we will bring to you an interesting trivia about the actor that sets him apart from others. Hits and flops are part-and-parcel of an actor's life. We have seen how actors hogged the limelight when a film becomes successful, and how to move on instantly if the project fails commercially. However, today we will discuss his biggest flop that left distributors bankrupt, but then the actor stepped forward and decided to share the pain of his stakeholders and set an example.

Rajinikanth's biggest flop: Baba

Suresh Krissna's Tamil directorial Baba (2002) is about a carefree young non-believer of supreme power, Baba (Rajinikanth), who is a reincarnation of a great saint from the Himalayas. The movie also starred Manisha Koirala as the female lead. The movie was among the anticipated releases of 2002. However, when the film hit cinemas, it got mixed to negative critical response. The negative word of mouth also impacted the box office collections.

Budget and collection of Baba

As per media reports, the supernatural action drama was sold at a record price of Rs 17 crore to distributors. As Hindustan Times reported, the film yielded only a share of Rs 3 crores.

When Rajinikanth decided to bear the loss with distributors

After Baba's debacle, several distributors reportedly went bankrupt. At that time, Rajinikanth volunteered to compensate the distributors' losses. Reportedly, Rajinikanth returned almost 25% of the investment.

Watch Baba trailer

Baba inspired Rajinikanth to quit acting

After the fate of Baba, Rajinikanth decided to take a step back from acting, and for the next three years, he disappeared from the big screen. Rajinikanth made his acting comeback with Chandramukhi (2005), and he again gained his lost status.

Baba became a hit on the re-release

Over the years, Baba became a cult classic. In 2022, Baba was re-released in cinemas two days before his birthday on December 10, and it met with better reception. The re-released version had an alternate ending with shorter runtime. Surprisingly, the movie had a better reception among the masses and at the box office. As per an ABP report, the movie witnessed houseful shows across Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states. On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan. He will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.

