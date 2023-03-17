Search icon
Rajinikanth, Ajay Devgn attend India vs Australia ODI match at Wankhede Stadium, fans go berserk

Two superstars, Rajinikanth and Ajay Devgn were spotted enjoying the first ODI match between India and Australia at Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Rajinikanth-Ajay Devgn

Superstar Rajinikanth, on Friday, was spotted attending India and Australia`s first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajinikanth was invited by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to attend the match. 

A few pictures were posted on MCA's Twitter handle. In the image, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale."Thalaiva in the house...The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede," MCA captioned the post.

Here's the post

Fans became excited to see Rajinikanth at the match. "Woah...Thalaiva in the house," a social media user commented. Actor Ajay Devgn also attended the live match. He was spotted promoting his upcoming film Bholaa. Expressing his excitement on witnessing the game of cricket, Ajay took to Instagram and wrote, "Muqabla hoga sabse zabardast World Cup jeetne wali team aur World ki number one team ka - main aa raha hoon dekhne, only on Cricket Live.#INDvAUS #RoadToWorldCup #MastercardCricketLive.

Here's the video

The India-Australia ODI series started on 17 March in Mumbai. The hosts will also be without their regular captain Rohit Sharma for the first game but he is set to return for the last two games. In his absence, Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. India won the toss and decided to field first. 

India playing eleven: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.Australia playing eleven: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. 

