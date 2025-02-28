Rajinikanth has remade several of Amitabh Bachchan films including Billa, Thee, Dharmathin Thalaivan, Velaikkaran, Panakkaran, and Padikkadavan.

South superstar Rajinikanth has a great admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, Bachchan's blockbusters have played a great contribution in Rajini's stardom. The Thalaiva has remade several of Bachchan's iconic films, including Billa (1980), a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Don (1978), Thee (1981) a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Deewaar (1975), Ram Robert Rahim (1980), a remake of Manmohan Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), and Padikkadavan (1985), a remake of Dharmendra's Khud-Daar (1982).

Several films of Amitabh Bachchan were remade by Rajinikanth. However, there is one film that Rajini doesn't want to remake, and he confessed to his mentor K Balachander. In a throwback event of D40, Rajinikanth interacted with his mentor, legendary director K. Balachander. There he confessed about craving a National Award, but also opened up about avoiding remaking this film.

The Amitabh Bachchan film Rajinikanth doesn't want to remake is...

In the Directors’ Union celebration event, K Balachander asked Rajinikanth if he craves recognition as an actor, especially receiving a National Award for Best Actor. The Enthiran actor said, "Yes, there is a craving for a National award, but it is all in the hands of the right kind of directors."

Watch the conversation

When asked a film of Amitabh Bachchan he doesn't want to remake, he said Cheeni Kum. Explaining it further, he said, "Honestly, now, my satisfaction doesn’t really lie in delivering those films that tap into the artistic side of me. Now, my focus is on the big commercial ventures. My heart beats faster for those kinds of films. Of course, Cheeni Kum is a commercial film, but it is a small commercial film. My aim is to make those big-ticket commercial ventures.”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth have worked together in Andhaa Kaanoon, Geraftaar, and Hum. In 2024, the duo reunited after three decades with Vettiyan.