Rajesh Kumar reveals secret behind huge success of Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'This film was all about...'

Starring two debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has set the box office on fire and has already crossed the Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office in its first week itself. The Mohit Suri directorial is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the recent times. Rajesh Kumar, who famously played Roshesh Sarabhai in the iconic TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and has also appeared in multiple web series and films including Kota Factory, Freedom at Midnight, and Student of the Year 2 among others, plays Aneet's on-screen father in Saiyaara.

In his recent interview after the film's release, Rajesh shared why he thinks the Yash Raj Productions has become a huge success. Talking to Galatta India, he said, "Mohit would wait until he got the shot he had visualised. Everytime, we took a shot for over four times, Ahaan would walk forward and apologise. He didn’t have a 'give up' attitude. This film was all about trust. This film was all about YRF believing in Mohit Suri. And Mohit Suri believing in this new couple and the supporting cast. We never thought it would be a blockbuster."

Heaping praises on Ahaan and Aneet, the Baa Bahoo Aur Baby actor added, "If you look into Aneet’s interviews, you will see that she is yet to believe that her film is working wonders. When people realise things late, success doesn’t take over them. These people are so grounded that I don’t think Aneet or Ahaan will ever be a ‘nakchade’ (snooty) stars. They will be sought after actors. Ahaan has exceptional screen presence and heroism. I told both Aneet and Ahaan that make me meet your parents. I just went and thanked them for bringing them up so well and that is what is reflecting on screen. They are not corrupted. Having said that, there is a long way for them to go."

Apart from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, and Rajesh Kumar, Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, and Alam Khan in key supporting roles. The intense romantic drama registered the highest opening weekend for a film in India with debutants as it grossed Rs 119 crore worldwide in its first three days.

