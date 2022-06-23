Rajesh Khatter opens up on son Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey's dating rumours

Regarding Ishaan and Ananya's purported breakup following their dating reports, Rajesh stated that he views such information as mere rumours.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey's relationship and breakup rumours were officially addressed by Rajesh Khattar. Rajesh discussed Ishaan's film endeavours and his personal favourite Ishaan movies while talking about his upcoming web series Avrodh 2. Regarding Ishaan and Ananya's purported breakup following their dating reports, Rajesh stated that he views such information as mere rumours. Ishaan and Ananya, according to Rajesh, would like to speak for themselves because they are young adults living their own lives.

Rajesh told IndiaToday, “What he has done so far, all of them are my favourites, but his best is yet to come. He has very interesting projects on hand, and likewise, he is also waiting for them to be in theatres and cinemas. I as a father, am hoping the audience will react very well and positively. They have given him immense love, which I am sure will increase manifold in the days to come. It is all very exciting. He is far more intelligent and more wanted than we were at his age. So, he knows what he wants, and he is making very good choices. And, I am extremely proud of his choices.”

Rajesh also discussed Ishaan's competitiveness in Bollywood and said that his son is not in a competition because he is carving out a place for himself. Rajesh said, “What I am extremely happy about is that he can choose the kind of work he can do. Which is a very happy situation for any performer. This is a very happy space to be in, and to me, that is true success, that you can choose what you want to do.”

When asked about the relationship rumours between his son Ishaan and Ananya and how they effect his family, he said, “I deal with them as rumours. See, young people, they are leading their own lives. Though they are in a profession where everything and everybody seems to be talking about them. If they have anything to say, they will say it themselves.”