Rajesh Khanna, who is often considered to be the 'first superstar of Bollywood', enjoyed immense fame in the 1960s and 1970s. However, as the tides within the industry started to shift, Rajesh Khanna's films began to flop at the box office, and soon an enigma named Amitabh Bachchan entered the scene, capturing the attention of the audiences, leaving Rajesh Khanna raging and insecure.

Rajesh Khanna’s career was closely witnessed by veteran film journalist Ali Peter John, who observed that the superstar's career began to decline after his marriage to Dimple Kapadia. Despite the roadblocks in his career, Rajesh Khanna refused to lower his fees or change his attitude, which ultimately contributed to his downfall.

Ali Peter Johan, in an interview with Rediff, said, "After his marriage to Dimple Kapadia, his career started going downhill, but he did not reduce his price or change his attitude."

Amid this, Rajesh Khanna's rivalry with Amitabh Bachchan was also at an all-time high. His unease and insecurity with the up-and-coming star grew so much that he even discouraged Jaya Bhaduri, Amitabh Bachchan’s partner at the time, from associating with him. "Kyun tum is aadmi ke saath ghumti ho? Tumhara kuch nahi hoga (Why are you going out with this man? He is not going to amount to much),” Ali Peter John recalled Rajesh Khanna telling Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan).

While initially the rivalry was seen as light-hearted, the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna eventually took a dark turn when the 'first superstar', on the sets of Bawarchi, not only belittled Amitabh Bachchan but also ignored him. Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan), witnessing Rajesh Khanna's attitude once, also predicted his downfall. She told Amitabh Bachchan, "Ek din dekhna yeh kahan hoga aur tum kahan hoge (One day, you will see where he will be and where you will be)."

