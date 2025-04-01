Raza Murad shared how there was a party at Rajesh Khanna's house every day after work and he would not let his friends leave it until he was done for the day. "Every single day, there was a ‘mehfil’ at his house, and his friends would come."

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood, is known for having a legendary career in films. But, there is another aspect to his life that is often much-discussed in the news and on social media. The late Rajesh Khanna was infamous for his tardiness, his habit of partying, and his generous nature. In a recent interview, veteran actor Raza Murad revealed how it was always better to be mentally prepared for Rajesh Khanna to be later as he partied till dawn every day. Raza Murad also praised Rajesh Khanna, fondly called 'Kaka', saying that he was one of the most generous people who often treated his friends and even gifted them cars and bungalows.

In a chat with ANI, Raza Murad said, "You had to be mentally prepared that he won’t come on time. His lifestyle was such that after pack up, there would be a party at his house every day but he had a generous heart. He was a very big-hearted man in terms of treating his friends. He has gifted bungalows and cars to his friends."

Raza Murad shared how there was a party at Rajesh Khanna's house every day after work and he would not let his friends leave it until he was done for the day. "Every single day, there was a ‘mehfil’ at his house, and his friends would come. The friends would come when they wanted, but they could leave only when he wanted. Parties would go on all night. Dinner was served at 5 am. He went to bed at 6 am and woke up at 1-2 pm, then he would come on set by 3-4 pm," he said.

Once, speaking about Rajesh Khanna's tardiness in the audio book Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara, Sharmila Tagore also said, "Mujh par kaka (Rajesh Khanna) ki jo baat asar karti thi, vo thi unke kaam par der pahuchne ki aadat. Kyunki 9 baje ki shift ke liye Kaka kabhi bhi 12 baje se pehle nahi pahuchte the. Iss liye maine anya abhinetaon ke saath kaam karne ka faisla kiya, bawajood iske ki humari jodi bohot safal hui thi (One thing that affected me the most about Kaka was his non-punctual attitude. For a 9 am shift, Kaka never reached before noon. And that’s why I decided to work with other actors despite knowing that our pairing was quite successful)."

