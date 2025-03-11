Rajesh Khanna's this film was released on January 28, 1972, and its songs, including Kuchh To Log Kahenge, Raina Beeti Jaye, Chingari Koi Bhadke, Yeh Kya Hua, and Bada Natak Hai, became instant hits.

The superhit Hindi film Amar Prem, which was released 50 years ago, starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film also featured Sujit Kumar, Vinod Mehra, and Om Prakash in supporting roles.

Amar Prem was released on January 28, 1972, and its songs, including Kuchh To Log Kahenge, Raina Beeti Jaye, Chingari Koi Bhadke, Yeh Kya Hua, and Bada Natak Hai, became instant hits. The movie also became famous for its iconic dialogues. Today, the film celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Amar Prem was a remake of the 1970 Bengali film Nishi Padma. Directed by Arvind Mukherjee, the Bengali film was based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay's story Hinger Kochuri. Arvind Mukherjee wrote the screenplay for both the Hindi and Bengali versions.

According to media reports, Rajesh Khanna watched Nishi Padma not once or twice, but a total of 24 times to prepare for his role in Amar Prem. His dedication and hard work played a key role in the film's lasting success and its continued admiration among cinema lovers.

Rajesh Khanna's performance left audiences in awe and it became one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

India's first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, was popularly known as 'Kaka' in Bollywood. Over the course of his career, he appeared in more than 170 films, and many of his dialogues remain unforgettable to this day. Rajesh Khanna is best remembered for his roles in films like Aradhana, Anand, and Amar Prem. He also portrayed negative characters in films like Red Rose.

The legendary actor passed away in 2011.