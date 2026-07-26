Rajesh Khanna was in a 'huge shock' after learning he was adopted: 'He was betrayed in relationships'

Rajesh Khanna's rumoured girlfriend Anita Advani claims late superstar's childhood trauma, including learning he was adopted, shaped his personality and made him distrustful. She said betrayals in relationships and the film industry further affected him.

For generations of movie lovers, Rajesh Khanna remains Bollywood's first superstar. But Anita Advani, who has long claimed to have shared a close relationship with the late actor, believes the emotional wounds from his childhood shaped much of his life. Speaking on the Meri Saheli podcast, Anita claimed that discovering he had been adopted left Rajesh Khanna deeply scarred, gradually making him distrustful of those around him. She also said his failed relationships and alleged betrayals by close friends further altered his personality.

Reflecting on his emotional struggles, Anita said, "He was suspicious of everyone. If you ask me psychologically, I think he lost his trust in people. First, he was adopted. Then he was betrayed in relationships. Friends in the industry also betrayed him. Even those whom he had helped and made successful eventually went against him. He became suspicious of everyone."

Born as Jatin Khanna in 1942, the actor was adopted by his childless relatives, Chunnilal and Leelawati Khanna, who raised him as their own son. Anita claimed that learning the truth about his adoption came as a life-altering blow. She said, "People ask why there were so many changes in his personality, why he became so difficult. His life itself began on a complicated note. He was adopted, and when he came to know about it, it was a huge shock for him."

Anita Advani became associated with Rajesh Khanna in the early 2000s and has, over the years, spoken publicly about what she describes as a deeply personal bond with the actor that lasted until his passing in 2012. She has maintained that they shared a home and were privately married, though these claims have not been legally validated and have been contested by members of Khanna's family. The actor, meanwhile, was married to Dimple Kapadia in 1973, and despite their separation, the two remained legally married throughout his lifetime.

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