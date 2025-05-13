This actress explained that while Rajesh Khanna's generous behavior was appreciated, it often came with expectations in return, which sometimes led to tension in relationships.

In the 1970s and 1980s, Rajesh Khanna was at the peak of his stardom in Bollywood. Films like Anand, Kati Patang, Haathi Mere Saathi, and Rakhwala were major box office successes, establishing him as Indian cinema's first true superstar.

His on-screen pairing with Sharmila Tagore in films such as Aradhana, Safar, and Amar Prem was widely loved, and their chemistry remains iconic even today. However, as Rajesh Khanna’s fame grew, so did his packed schedule, which occasionally affected his professional relationships, including with Tagore, who eventually reduced her film collaborations with him.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, in the Audible audiobook Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara, Sharmila Tagore revealed that Khanna was known for giving lavish gifts to his co-stars.

She explained that while this generous behavior was appreciated, it often came with expectations in return, which sometimes led to tension in relationships. She said, “Rajesh Khanna antarvirodho aur jatiltaon se bhare vyakti the, maine unhe apne mitron aur seh-karmiyon ke sath behat udhaar hote dekha hai…un par keemti uphar barsaate hue bhi dekha hai. Kabhi kabhi to wo unke liye ek ghar bhi kharid dete the, lekin badle mai vo kuch zyada hi umeed rakhte the jisse sambandhon mai tanav aa jata tha (Rajesh Khanna was a man full of contradictions and complexities, I have seen him be very generous with his co-actors, colleagues, and friends...showering them with expensive gifts. Sometimes he even bought them a house but in return, it seems Kaka had great expectations of them, which eventually strained his relations)."

In the same audiobook, Tagore also shared why she felt some relief after doing fewer films with Khanna. She recalled that sticking to a schedule was nearly impossible with him, as he rarely arrived before noon for a 9 a.m. shift.

This often delayed the day’s work, putting pressure on the entire crew to work overtime. Over time, this became routine, and with Khanna being involved in several films simultaneously, Sharmila frequently found herself in difficult situations on set.

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012, leaving behind a rich legacy that still resonates with fans. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore’s Bengali film Puratan is currently running in select theatres.