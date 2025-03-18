Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani shared that she was surprised when Rajesh Khanna expressed his desire to join Bigg Boss. Anita Advani shared how she discouraged Rajesh Khanna by telling him how the show works, and that the contestants have to participate in household chores.

Rajesh Khanna, who made his big-screen debut with the 1966 film Aakhri Khat, was often considered the first superstar of Bollywood. Rajesh Khanna, throughout his career, proved his acting prowess with many superhit films, however, his stardom diminished in the last phase of his life. To revive his stardom, Rajesh Khanna once also thought about participating in the reality show Bigg Boss. Rajesh Khanna was initially interested but ultimately declined the offer despite Colors offering to pay him Rs 3.5 crore for each episode.

In a recent interview, Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani shared that she was surprised when Rajesh Khanna expressed his desire to join Bigg Boss. "They were paying him a huge amount. They also went to Delhi to convince him and he was contemplating, whether he should or not. So, one night, he said, ‘I think if I go to Bigg Boss, I will become a better person’. I said, ‘What?’ I got the shock of my life. He and Bigg Boss? I said, ‘No Kakaji, not at all. You have such an aura and personality, I don’t think you can fit there'," Anita Advani told Mid-Day.

"I told him ‘Vahan bartan manjwate hain (They make you do the dishes). He said ‘Mere se bhi manjwayenge? (They will ask me to do it?)’ I said ‘Nahi, aapse toh shayad nahi (No, not from you I guess.) I told him, ‘Vahan khana bhi nahi milta theek se (They don’t give you proper food.). He said ‘Refugee hain kya?' (Are they refugees?)."

For the unversed, Anita Advani participated in the show after Rajesh Khanna died in 2012.

As per media reports, the channel offered to pay him Rs 3.5 crore per episode but Rajesh Khanna said no. Later, when he said yes, Colors had moved on.

