For years, Bollywood has always been popular for on-screen romances that more often than not also spark off-screen rumours. Today, we will talk about one of the film industry's most-talked-about pairs from the 1970s, Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz, who were often termed to be more than co-stars by peers in their industry and friends. In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mumtaz spoke candidly about why she was constantly linked to Rajesh Khanna. Mumtaz also shed light on her unique bond with India's first superstar. Recalling their first meeting, Mumtaz said that she was unaware of who Rajesh Khanna was before they collaborated on their first film together, Do Raaste.

Mumtaz praised Rajesh Khanna as a kind person who she became good friends with. The actress said that they developed a natural chemistry after starring in 15 films together.

Mumtaz also opened up about how Rajesh Khanna would playfully tease her during shoots by putting things on her face or getting physically close during song shoots. "When you do 15 films with a hero, then you develop a timing with each other. Kaka sirf mere saath hi aisa karta the (He used to do these things only with me). Sometimes he used to put something on my face, hit on my hips, or touch his nose to mine during a song. So people thought, ‘Dekh dekh chakkar chal raha hai, dekho kitne nazdeek hai. Jaisa Kaka ke saath Mumtaz chipakti hai naa vaisa kisiko bhi nahi chipakti. Kuch chakkar hai (There is something going on between them. The way she gets close with Kaka, she doesn't do it with any other hero).’ All our films were hit, that’s why they used to say ‘they are having an affair’.”

When Mumtaz was asked if Rajesh Khanna was possessive about her, the actress said that any man would be naturally possessive of his favorite woman. Mumtaz said, that not only Rajesh Khanna, but every hero is always a little possessive about their favorite heroine.

Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz were one of the most iconic on-screen couples in Bollywood, having appeared in super hit films like Do Raaste, Bandhan, Sachaa Jhutha, Dushmun, Aap Ki Kasam, and Roti, among others.

