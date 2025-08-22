Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani warns his family of 'karma': 'When he was not even conscious...'

Anita Advani, the alleged girlfriend of the late superstar Rajesh Khanna, has now weighed in on the ongoing property dispute, taking a dig at his family, accusing them of abandoning the actor during tough times and still inheriting all his wealth.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Anita Advani, the alleged girlfriend of the late superstar Rajesh Khanna, has now weighed in on the ongoing property dispute, taking a dig at his family, accusing them of abandoning the actor during tough times and still inheriting all his wealth. 

Anita Advani, warning Rajesh Khanna's family of 'karma', said, "She (Dimple Kapadia) had left him in 1982, and for 30 years, she had no connection with him. He had already lost everything by then; everyone had left him. He was stuck in between. He wasn’t even getting a divorce, so he remained trapped. No divorce, no resolution," she told REEL Meet REAL. 

Anita Advani then said, "The discussion did take place, but in the end, when he was not even conscious, everything was done in such a way that it went completely out of control — beyond anyone’s reach, including his own. Yet, the family got his entire property. That in itself is a big story."

Anita Advani accuses late Rajesh Khanna's family of 'cheating'

Anita Advani also spoke about a recent order she received from the Supreme Court, which made it clear that the earlier order against her held no weight. The case is still ongoing.

"No one takes anything with them when they go. So why cheat like this? No one can eat or carry so much money after death. Then why such greed? Every relationship deserves respect. In my heart, I know — everyone should get what they rightfully deserve. Karma comes around on its own. No matter how smart you think you are, you can’t escape karma," she said.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana will fail if...: Producer makes BIG statement, says 'not trying to make it to appease Indian people'

