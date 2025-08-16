'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

Speaking about Rajesh Khanna's struggles with fame, Anita Advani added, "He was just venting at that point because he had a lot of baggage with him. It had to be vented out somewhere, and no one saw stardom similar to his; he was at the peak."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend Anita Advani claims superstar would get 'aggressive, angry' after drinking and 'hit me...' but...

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as India's first superstar, witnessed monumental highs and devastating lows in his film career. The superstar was arguably the first to witness such massive stardom; however, with time, it faded, and with it, his mood also shifted. Rajesh Khanna is often spoken about in books and interviews, especially by people who were close to him, who shared how he got drunk and irritable when his stardom started to decline. 

What was the relationship between Anita Advai and Rajesh Khanna? 

In a recent interaction with Meri Saheli, Anita Advani, Rajesh Khanna's alleged girlfriend, who had been living with him for many years, opened up about her life with the superstar. "I started living with him in 2000. He was very quiet at that point, but after a few drinks, he used to get aggressive and angry. I don’t think it was frustration over his career, but he would just be irritated by little things, and anything said by anyone could send him over the edge," Anita Advani said. 

Speaking about Rajesh Khanna's struggles with fame, Anita Advani added, "He was just venting at that point because he had a lot of baggage with him. It had to be vented out somewhere, and no one saw stardom similar to his; he was at the peak. But when you go down from there, you naturally become frustrated and angry." 

Anita Advani claims Rajesh Khanna would 'hit her playfully' 

"Psychologically speaking, he just wanted a channel to let everything out. He used to tell me, ‘Who am I going to fight with if I don’t fight with you?’ When he used to fight, he used to get irritated by something as simple as me saying that his room was dirty, and then he used to say, ‘Haan ham hi hai dirty, tum hi keval saaf ho‘ (Yes, I am the one who is dirty; you’re the only one who is clean). He never used to physically attack me, but he used to playfully hit me when I used to say or do anything wrong, but he was never violent," said Anita Advani.

She said, “We used to fight a lot, and I can’t even count the number of times we had an argument. I used to write a diary, and I used to think that I only wrote about having arguments with him. I used to run away to my sister’s place, and I would refuse to pick up his phone."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
