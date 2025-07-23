Rajesh Khanna once refused to sell his Aashirwad bungalow to Salman Khan and Sohail Khan because...: 'Sadak par...'

Salman Khan was among the first to call Rajesh Khanna about buying his home. In the book, screenwriter Rumi Jaffery recalled that Salman Khan told Rajesh Khanna that his brother, Sohail Khan, wanted to buy Aashirwad.

Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as India's first superstar, is forever immortalised for delivering an impressive streak of 17 consecutive hit films from 1969 to 1971. But, despite enjoying unprecedented stardom, there came a time in the actor's life when he struggled to not only succeed with films but was also riddled with financial struggles and fell into massive debt. It was this struggle that had also led Rajesh Khanna to sell his most prized possession, his Carter Road bungalow, Aashirwad.

Why did Rajesh Khanna sell his home, Aashirwad bungalow?

Rajesh Khanna’s biography, Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna, penned by Gautam Chintamani, mentions how the late actor's increasing debts led to him selling Aashirwad bungalow.

Did Salman Khan want to buy Aashirwad bungalow from Rajesh Khanna?

An excerpt from Rajesh Khanna's biography also mentions that it was superstar Salman Khan, who was among the first to call Rajesh Khanna about buying his home. In the book, screenwriter Rumi Jaffery recalled that Salman Khan told Rajesh Khanna that his brother, Sohail Khan, wanted to buy Aashirwad.

Sohail Khan, who was eager to buy Rajesh Khanna's iconic home, assured him that he could quote any price he wanted and he would pay it. Salman Khan and Sohail Khan also agreed to settle Rajesh Khanna's income tax dues, and the former also offered to act in a film for Rajesh Khanna’s production house for free. Rumi Jaffery was the one who was appointed to finalise the deal, which seemed like a great arrangement.

However, when Rumi Jaffery met Rajesh Khanna to relay the offer to him, the late actor only greeted him with "stoic silence".

Why did Rajesh Khanna refuse to sell his Aashirwad bungalow to Salman Khan?

The excerpt from Rajesh Khanna's biography reads, "When Khanna finally spoke, he asked him how he could even think of suggesting such a thing and accused him of stabbing him in his back. ‘Kakaji said I consider you a son-in-law aur tu mera ghar bikwana chahta hai… Sadak par lana chahta hai!' I had a tough time explaining that I was merely a postman delivering Sohail Khan’s message," Rumi Jaffery says.

The biography further mentions that Rajesh Khanna might have had an inclination that he would die someday, but his home, Aashirwad, would always carry on his legacy.

