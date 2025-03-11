Rajesh Khanna was known as the 'Kaka' of Bollywood, and his love affairs were also popular among gossip magazines. But did you know he himself confessed about his affair to a journalist? Read on to know more.

Rajesh Khanna, lovingly known as Kaka was the first superstar of Bollywood. His stardom and fandome is arguably unmatchable. The way Rajesh was loved, adored, worshiped by his female fans, is something we never heard for any other star.

However, despite such affection, he wasn't that lucky in love. After marrying Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh was romantically involved with his co-stars. Actresses such as Anju Mahendru, Tina Munim, and Anita Adnani.

Rajesh Khanna's love life was among the hot topics of gossip magazines, and even the Anand actor didn't shy away from it. As per the ANI interview, veteran journalist Bharthi Pradhan revealed that Rajesh once gave her a big statement related to his relationship with an actress, who was his live-in partner.

"A few years ago, I met Ajay Devgn, and he asked me whether I was the one who got that quote from Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) about him sharing the same toothbrush with so-and-so...I remember I just got married at that time, and I was like, I don't share my toothbrush with my husband. So I went and asked a few married friends, do you share your toothbrush? They said, are you mad? Of course not. I said, well, this is what he (Rajesh Khanna) said. So he (Rajesh Khanna) was living with this actress, and he had given me this quote, 'She and I are sharing the same toothbrush. What more do you want me to say about our relationship?'," Bharathi Pradhan revealed, without disclosing the name of the actress who dated Rajesh Khanna.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia, who was 15 years younger to him, in March 1973. In 1982, they parted ways. Rajesh and Dimple have two daughters - Twinkle Khanna, who was born in 1974, and Rinkie Khanna, who was born in 1977. Both Twinkle and Rinkie have quit acting, but the former is now an author.

(With inputrs from ANI)